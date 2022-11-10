Man indicted in Halloween attack of parents in Kettering

The couple suffered major swelling to their eyes, face and head, and the man lost consciousness twice more while police were on scene. Both were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.

During the attack, police said Couch pushed over a 1975 Harley Davidson motorcycle on top of another motorcycle and used a coat hanger to cause significant damage to his parents’ Chevrolet Equinox.

“He reportedly struck [his father] approximately 80 times altogether with closed fists, knee strikes and kicks. He struck [his mother] approximately nine times with closed fists and once with the aforementioned metal coat hanger,” the affidavit read.

Couch remains held on $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.