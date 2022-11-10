Man indicted in Halloween attack of parents in Kettering

A 33-year-old man indicted Thursday is accused of beating his father unconscious and also striking his mother during a Halloween night attack against his parents in Kettering.
Justin Mitchel Couch of Kettering is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence plus a misdemeanor criminal damaging count.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Kettering police responded just after 10:50 p.m. Oct. 31 to a disturbance reported at a house in the 3700 block of Tait Road.
A man was unresponsive on his back with “copious amounts of blood on his face” and his wife also was on the ground sitting next to him. She and neighbors told police that the couple’s son, identified as Justin Couch, “maliciously assaulted them,” according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
The couple suffered major swelling to their eyes, face and head, and the man lost consciousness twice more while police were on scene. Both were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.
During the attack, police said Couch pushed over a 1975 Harley Davidson motorcycle on top of another motorcycle and used a coat hanger to cause significant damage to his parents’ Chevrolet Equinox.
“He reportedly struck [his father] approximately 80 times altogether with closed fists, knee strikes and kicks. He struck [his mother] approximately nine times with closed fists and once with the aforementioned metal coat hanger,” the affidavit read.
Couch remains held on $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
