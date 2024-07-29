Man indicted in robbery, shooting that critically injured man in Dayton

A man indicted Monday is accused of shooting and critically injuring a 34-year-old man during a robbery in Dayton.

Isaiah Sol Devion Cox, 22, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, plus one count of theft, all felony charges.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police responded to a shooting reported around 2:40 p.m. July 18 in the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue, where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Cox is accused of shooting the man multiple times with a handgun during the theft of approximately $3,200, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He is held on $750,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

