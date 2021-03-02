Man indicted in stabbing outside Germantown bar

A 30-year-old man was indicted Tuesday in a stabbing last month outside an East Center Street bar in Germantown.
Christopher R. Williams of German Twp. is scheduled to appear Thursday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.
Williams is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old Germantown man on Feb. 19 outside Laff’s sports bar at 2 E. Center St.
The victim told police he was at the bar having a few drinks with friends and that he and Williams had been arguing throughout the night. Outside the bar, the victim said Williams stabbed him above his hip bone, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.
“(The victim) said that he did not see Christopher stab him,” the affidavit read. “He only felt it as he noticed Christopher walking away with the knife in his hand.”
Police arrested Williams the following day at his home. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.