Man indicted in two cold case rapes from 2014 in Dayton

The two incidents Turner is facing charges for took place on March 25, 2014, and April 7, 2014.

In the first case, a woman was “raped, abducted and beaten by another causing a fracture to her back” at a house in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Nearly two weeks later, a different woman was reportedly dragged from an alley to the same house and “raped, beaten and robbed of her cellphone and $40,” an affidavit read.

DNA from Turner reportedly matched DNA found at the crime scenes.

In 2014, Dayton police linked an unnamed suspect to three rapes at the same West Grand Avenue address. The incidents occurred on Jan. 30, March 24 and April 7. It’s not clear whether Turner was the unnamed suspect.

Anyone with information on unsolved homicide or sexual assaults can contact the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit at 937-333-7109. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).