Man indicted is accused of beating woman, threatening kids

The woman grabbed a knife and briefly was able to kick Echols off her, but later she “fell off the side of the bed and struck her head on the nightstand. While laying on the floor on her back, Echols punched her and caused a laceration to her left eye,” the affidavit stated.

Echols took the knife and began to swing it. His girlfriend received cuts to her thumb, forearms and shin as she tried to block him, the document read.

He threatening to kill the woman’s children, who climbed out the window as he was trying to break in to a front bedroom. He jumped out after the last child, — the one who called 911 — and threatened to kill her before he climbed back inside and attacked his girlfriend again, according to the affidavit.