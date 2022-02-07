Hamburger icon
Man indicted is accused of beating woman, threatening kids

Danny Ray Echols

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Danny Ray Echols

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
23 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of punching and cutting his girlfriend last month and threatening to kill her four children.

Danny Ray Echols, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of felonious assault, one count of abduction and one count of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

He is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Jan. 28 at her Grove Avenue home in Dayton while she was lying in bed following an argument.

“He got on top of her and punched her numerous times” and knocked her phone out of her hands, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

One of her children called 911.

The woman grabbed a knife and briefly was able to kick Echols off her, but later she “fell off the side of the bed and struck her head on the nightstand. While laying on the floor on her back, Echols punched her and caused a laceration to her left eye,” the affidavit stated.

Echols took the knife and began to swing it. His girlfriend received cuts to her thumb, forearms and shin as she tried to block him, the document read.

He threatening to kill the woman’s children, who climbed out the window as he was trying to break in to a front bedroom. He jumped out after the last child, — the one who called 911 — and threatened to kill her before he climbed back inside and attacked his girlfriend again, according to the affidavit.

