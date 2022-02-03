Dayton man faces charges in I-675 crash that killed newborn, injured 9 in 2021

A Dayton man is accused of several charges including aggravated vehicular homicide connected to a crash that caused the death of a 5-week-old girl and injured two children and seven adults in Sugarcreek Township in 2021.
Samuel V. Lawson, 31, was indicted on 18 total charges, including three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, eight counts of vehicular assault, two counts of OVI and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to court records.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a crash report that around 9 p.m. on May 23, 2021, Lawson was driving a 2015 Ford Edge northbound on Interstate 675 in Sugarcreek Twp. when he crashed into the back of a 2021 Honda Odyssey, which was stopped in a construction zone due to traffic.
According to the crash report, the impact shoved the Odyssey into the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage in front of it before the Honda went off the left side of the road into the median. The Edge and Mirage both spun, colliding as they came to a stop, facing the wrong way.
The 5-week-old was flown via CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died days later, the report said.
Five people were taken to hospitals with suspected minor injuries, including Lawson and a 7-year-old boy.
Three more suffered suspected serious injuries, including a 10-year-old girl, the report said.
OSHP said that Lawson was suspected to have been drinking.
Lawson is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author