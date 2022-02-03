Dayton man faces charges in I-675 crash that killed newborn, injured 9 in 2021

Samuel V. Lawson, 31, was indicted on 18 total charges, including three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, eight counts of vehicular assault, two counts of OVI and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a crash report that around 9 p.m. on May 23, 2021, Lawson was driving a 2015 Ford Edge northbound on Interstate 675 in Sugarcreek Twp. when he crashed into the back of a 2021 Honda Odyssey, which was stopped in a construction zone due to traffic.