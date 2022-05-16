Man indicted on 30 charges in Oakwood library child pornography case

Octavious Davidson VIII is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas following his indictment by a county grand jury on 30 felony charges, including including 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Library officials notified the Oakwood Public Safety Department on May 2 that a patron was printing images of suspected child exploitation at the library, 1776 Far Hills Ave. The library provided police with copies of 11 images, including several that appeared to show nude or partially nude girls. The following day the library provided copies of nine additional images that had been printed after the responding officer left, according to the criminal complaint filed in Oakwood Municipal Court.