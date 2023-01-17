Man killed in weekend shooting in Dayton ID’d

A man who was shot and killed Saturday at an apartment complex in Dayton has been identified.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Lawrence Bell, 27, from Dayton.
Bell’s cause and manner of death are not available at this time.
A call came in reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 caller reported a person was shot and lying on the ground.
CPR was needed and a person was detained, according to dispatch records.
The shooting remains under investigation.
