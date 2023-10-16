Man pleads guilty in Dayton teen sex case

BreakingNews
The second of two men accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Dayton reached a plea agreement days before his trial was set to begin.

Jason Dewayne Hayes, 46, of Dayton is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick after he pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and attempt to commit corrupting another with drugs.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after a 14-year-old girl reported she was assaulted by two men, later identified as Hayes and Alonzo Davis of Trotwood, on the same date. Dayton police received a hit on the Combined DNA Index System — a national DNA database operated by the FBI — for both men’s DNA, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hayes, whose trial was scheduled to start Monday, faces up to five years in prison and a mandatory five years of probation for the unlawful sexual conduct charge, and up to three years for the second charge. He also will lose his driver’s license for up to five years, according to plea documents filed Friday.

As part of his plea charges of sexual battery and rape were dismissed.

Melnick sentenced Davis, 38, in September to up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. An unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Hayes remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

