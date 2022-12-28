Man pleads guilty to arson in Dayton apartment fire

BreakingNews
1 dead after person hit by SUV in Dayton; Wayne Avenue closed
A man pleaded guilty to arson in an apartment fire in Dayton last December.

Charles Darren Shepherd, 60, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson earlier this month, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of the plea arrangement, the prosecution and defense have agreed Shepherd will be sentenced to community control. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11.

Shepherd was accused of setting multiple fires in his South Harbine Avenue apartment on Dec. 9, 2021.

A fire investigator determined multiple fires were set in the apartment, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. An affidavit stated Shepherd previously made comments about burring the building down and a torch-style lighter was found in his pocket.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

