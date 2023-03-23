Man pleads guilty to chasing off-duty Dayton detective, shooting at his car

A 57-year-old man faces up to a dozen years in prison for chasing an off-duty Dayton police detective in his pickup truck and then firing 12 shots at the officer while his son and son’s girlfriend were inside.
Claude Wayne Chadwell of Dayton pleaded guilty Wednesday before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to three counts of felonious assault. He faces up to 12 years in prison and a $20,000 fine when he is sentenced April 19, according to court records.
A Dayton police detective was off duty Nov. 10 and driving his personal vehicle with his son and son’s girlfriend inside. In the area of Ewalt and Dwight avenues, Chadwell, driving a 1994 Ford F-150, started to follow closely behind the detective and pulled up next to the detective at Highview and Dwight avenues, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Chadwell’s passenger was acting erratic and screaming at the detective and began reaching toward his waistband, when the detective “produced his firearm in fear of his safety.” The detective then fled from the pickup truck at high speed.
“The truck driven by Chadwell began to chase [the detective] and fired approximately 12 shots at (the detective’s) vehicle,” the affidavit stated.
Police later found Chadwell and when interviewed, Chadwell said he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him because he was “pissed.” He said he was not aware he had been shooting at a police officer because it was a case of mistaken identity. He thought the detective and passengers were the people who had been trying to break into his garage, according to the affidavit.
As part of Chadwell’s plea, all other counts and specifications — including discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability for a prior felony drug conviction, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property — were dismissed.
A message has been left with Chadwell’s defense attorney seeking comment.
Chadwell had been held on a $100,000 bail, but Wiseman ordered him released on a $10,000 bond from the Montgomery County Jail until his sentencing next month. He is no longer in custody.
