Man pleads guilty to chasing off-duty Dayton detective, shooting at his car

“The truck driven by Chadwell began to chase [the detective] and fired approximately 12 shots at (the detective’s) vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

Police later found Chadwell and when interviewed, Chadwell said he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him because he was “pissed.” He said he was not aware he had been shooting at a police officer because it was a case of mistaken identity. He thought the detective and passengers were the people who had been trying to break into his garage, according to the affidavit.

As part of Chadwell’s plea, all other counts and specifications — including discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability for a prior felony drug conviction, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property — were dismissed.

A message has been left with Chadwell’s defense attorney seeking comment.

Chadwell had been held on a $100,000 bail, but Wiseman ordered him released on a $10,000 bond from the Montgomery County Jail until his sentencing next month. He is no longer in custody.