Man pleads guilty to holding woman against her will in Harrison Twp.

His trial had been scheduled to begin Monday for rape, two counts each of kidnapping and abduction and single counts of having weapons under disability (for a prior drug conviction), obstructing official business and aggravated possession of drugs. All but one abduction count and aggravated drug possession were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, records show.

A 911 caller reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 1 that a man beat a woman and had been holding her and another woman inside an apartment, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The woman, who said she escaped, ran to a laundromat on North Dixie Drive.

She was taken to Kettering Health Dayton and had bruising on her forehead, neck, right side of her head and right eye and had scratches on the back of her neck, the affidavit stated.

The woman told deputies she got into an argument with McIntyre about cheating around 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to court records.

“McIntyre became angry at her and started hitting her. He assaulted her on and off for several hours.” He also reportedly sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

McIntyre faces up to three years in prison.