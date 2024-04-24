BreakingNews
Man sent to prison for fatal West Chester motorcycle crash that killed mom of 3

A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal West Chester Twp. motorcycle crash that killed a mother of three.

Samuel Ankrah, 38, was taken into custody after the crash that happened about 1:35 a.m. Sept. 10 on Ohio 747 near Duff Drive.

On Sept. 15, Ankrah was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide, alleging he did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident — all felonies — and operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ankrah pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. The remaining charges were dismissed.

On Tuesday, Judge Dan Haughey sentenced him to 11 to 14.5 years in prison.

According to West Chester Police, Ankrah was driving a Mazda southbound on Ohio 747 when he struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the rear-end collision.

West Chester Police said in court documents Ankrah “admitted to officers that he consumed alcoholic beverages” before the crash.

Jessica Taleff, 27, a passenger on the motorcycle, died at the scene. The Butler County Coroner’s Office said Taleff died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Taleff’s husband, Galen, was driving the motorcycle and was injured in the crash. Jessica Taleff left behind three young children.

