BreakingNews
City OKs almost $1 million for developer Simms’ West Dayton townhome project

Man sentenced in OVI crash that killed 5-week-old girl, disabled sister in Sugarcreek Twp.

Crime & Law
By
27 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man who was driving 100 mph when he slammed into the back of a local military family’s minivan, killing their 5-week-old-daugher and permanently disabling their eldest daughter in May 2021, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 to 19 years in prison.

Samuel Vernon Lawson, 33, previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI count. As part of his plea agreement, 12 additional charges were dismissed, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

Credit: Greene County Jail

Credit: Greene County Jail

Lawson was driving a 2015 Ford Edge around 9 p.m. May 23, 2021, north on Interstate 675 in Sugarcreek Twp. when he rear-ended a 2021 Honda Odyssey stopped in a construction zone due to traffic, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExploreRELATED: NEW DETAILS: Man accused of driving drunk, causing crash that killed infant

The impact shoved the Odyssey into the rear of a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage before the Honda went off the left side of the road into the median. The Edge and Mirage both spun, colliding as they came to a stop facing the wrong way, the crash report stated.

The 5-week-old, Faye Louise White, was flown via CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died days later.

ExploreRELATED: Military couple lost infant in highway wreck; dealing with daughter’s disability two years later

Two people suffered serious injuries, including a 10-year-old girl who has permanent disabilities, and five people were taken to hospitals with suspected minor injuries, including Lawson and a 7-year-old boy, according to the crash report.

Lawson was traveling at around 100 mph at the time of the crash, and blood testing later found his blood alcohol content was over four times the state’s 0.08 legal driving limit, prosecutors said.

In Other News
1
Drug raid nets cocaine, pot, $16K and one arrest in Miami County
2
DPS bus driver seriously injured in attack by charter school parent
3
DeWine program has now pardoned more than 100
4
Police: Woman busts out Kettering apartment window with gun
5
Man indicted in shooting at Harrison Twp. gas station

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top