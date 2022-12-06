Man sentenced to 18 months in baseball bat attack

The woman told police she saw Garcia with a baseball bat and that the victim told her Garcia assaulted him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The next day, a detective went to interview the victim at Miami Valley Hospital and discovered he was in a medically induced coma. The man had to be intubated and sedated because he had “serious head injuries requiring multiple surgeries,” the affidavit stated.

The man has since been discharged from the hospital.