Man sentenced to 18 months in baseball bat attack

A man accused of hitting another man with a baseball bat, resulting in serious injuries, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Steven Garcia, 34, of Dayton, will serve one to three years of post-release control once he’s released, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Garcia was convicted of attempted felonious assault in November after pleading no contest. Two counts of felonious assault were dismissed, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Early on July 31, a woman reportedly heard screaming and found a man bleeding from the head in the 1600 block of Meriline Avenue in Dayton.
The woman told police she saw Garcia with a baseball bat and that the victim told her Garcia assaulted him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The next day, a detective went to interview the victim at Miami Valley Hospital and discovered he was in a medically induced coma. The man had to be intubated and sedated because he had “serious head injuries requiring multiple surgeries,” the affidavit stated.
The man has since been discharged from the hospital.
