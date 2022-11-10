Dayton man pleads no contest in baseball bat attack

As part of his no contest plea, two counts of felonious assault were dismissed, court records show.

A woman told Dayton police that she ran outside around 12:30 a.m. July 31 in the 1600 block of Meriline Avenue after she heard screaming and found a man bleeding from his head. The woman said she saw Garcia with a baseball bat, and that the victim told her that Garcia had assaulted him with the ball bat, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.