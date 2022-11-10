Dayton man pleads no contest in baseball bat attack

A Dayton man is facing prison following his conviction for beating a man in the head with a baseball bat over the summer.
Steven Robert Garcia, 34, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of attempted felonious assault.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
As part of his no contest plea, two counts of felonious assault were dismissed, court records show.
A woman told Dayton police that she ran outside around 12:30 a.m. July 31 in the 1600 block of Meriline Avenue after she heard screaming and found a man bleeding from his head. The woman said she saw Garcia with a baseball bat, and that the victim told her that Garcia had assaulted him with the ball bat, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
The woman drove the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.
A detective arrived the next day at the hospital to interview the victim, but he was unconscious in a medically induced coma. Hospital staff said he had to be intubated and sedated because he suffered “serious head injuries requiring multiple surgeries,” the affidavit stated.
He has since been discharged from the hospital.
Common Pleas Judge Mary Huffman ordered a pre-sentence investigation ahead of his Dec. 5 sentencing hearing.
He faces a fine up to $10,000, up to 3 years in prison and up to three years of post-release control, court records state.
About the Author