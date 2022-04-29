Man sentenced to decades in prison for fatal stabbing of former father-in-law

Tylor Phillip Cawood, 29, was sentenced after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary on Friday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Nov. 15, 2020, a woman called 911 after she reportedly found her father dead in a ransacked home on Vienna Parkway. When Miami Twp. police arrived, they discovered the body of 80-year-old Jack Gilbert.