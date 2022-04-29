dayton-daily-news logo
Man sentenced to decades in prison for fatal stabbing of former father-in-law

Tylor Cawood. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

A Miamisburg man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the deadly stabbing of his 80-year-old former father-in-law.

Tylor Phillip Cawood, 29, was sentenced after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary on Friday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: Miamisburg man indicted; former father-in-law stabbed more than 30 times

On Nov. 15, 2020, a woman called 911 after she reportedly found her father dead in a ransacked home on Vienna Parkway. When Miami Twp. police arrived, they discovered the body of 80-year-old Jack Gilbert.

An autopsy revealed Gilbert was stabbed more than 30 times, according to the prosecutor’s office.

During an investigation, DNA and other evidence determined Cawood committed the stabbing, the prosecutor’s office said.

He was initially indicted on more than a dozen charges, including murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

