Man sentenced to five years for chasing, shooting at off-duty Dayton detective

Around Ewalt and Dwight avenues, Chadwell began following close behind an off-duty police detective, then pulled up next to the detective at Highview and Dwight avenues, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The affidavit said Chadwell’s passenger was acting erratic and screaming at the detective, and began reaching toward his waistband, when the detective “produced his firearm in fear of his safety” and fled from the pickup at high speed.

“The truck driven by Chadwell began to chase [the detective] and fired approximately 12 shots at (the detective’s) vehicle,” the affidavit said.

Police later found and interviewed Chadwell, who said that he shot at the vehicle fleeing from him because he was “pissed.”

He said he wasn’t aware he was shooting at a police officer, saying that it was a case of mistaken identity because he thought the detective and passengers were the people who had been trying to break into his garage, the affidavit said.