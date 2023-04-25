X

Man sentenced to five years for chasing, shooting at off-duty Dayton detective

A Dayton man faces a minimum of five years in the prison for chasing an off-duty police detective in his pickup truck, then firing a dozen shots at the officer while his son and his son’s girlfriend were in the truck.

Claude Wayne Chadwell, 57, was sentenced Monday on three counts of felonious assault to five years on each count, to be served concurrently, for a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven and a half years. Chadwell received credit for six days spent in jail.

After the prison sentence, Chadwill will, on each count, be on parole for a minimum of a year and a half, and a maximum of three years.

Chadwell pleaded guilty last month to the charges, which reach back to Nov. 10, when he was driving his 1994 Ford F-150 with his son and his son’s girlfriend inside.

Around Ewalt and Dwight avenues, Chadwell began following close behind an off-duty police detective, then pulled up next to the detective at Highview and Dwight avenues, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The affidavit said Chadwell’s passenger was acting erratic and screaming at the detective, and began reaching toward his waistband, when the detective “produced his firearm in fear of his safety” and fled from the pickup at high speed.

“The truck driven by Chadwell began to chase [the detective] and fired approximately 12 shots at (the detective’s) vehicle,” the affidavit said.

Police later found and interviewed Chadwell, who said that he shot at the vehicle fleeing from him because he was “pissed.”

He said he wasn’t aware he was shooting at a police officer, saying that it was a case of mistaken identity because he thought the detective and passengers were the people who had been trying to break into his garage, the affidavit said.

