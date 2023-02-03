Man sentenced to probation in Dayton arson fire

A man who pleaded guilty in an arson fire in Dayton was sentenced to probation.
Charles Shepherd will spend up to five years on probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. If he violates the terms of his probation he faces three years in prison.
Shepherd’s defense attorney, Dennis Lieberman, said he thought the court took everything into consideration and was correct in sentencing Shepherd to probation.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
“I think it’s an appropriate outcome for Mr. Shepherd’s condition and for what this case was really about,” he said.
Last June Shepherd was found incompetent to stand trial, but could be restored to competency with treatment, according to court records. In December he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson.
Shepherd was accused of setting multiple fires in his South Harbine Avenue apartment on Dec. 9, 2021. No injuries were reported in the fire.
