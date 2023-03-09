Man sentenced to time served in connection to Dayton deadly shooting

We have reached out to Johnson’s defense attorney for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.

The charges stemmed from the deadly shooting of 40-year-old Corleone Lewis.

On Feb. 9, 2020, Johnson was reportedly involved in an altercation the front porch of a South Broadway Street home. When the fight turned physical, Lewis attempted to break up the fight.

Johnson then pulled out a gun and fired two rounds near Lewis and two other people, according to court records.

Lewis was shot, as well as a second person who was hit in the ankle. Police later discovered Johnson was also shot in the arm during a second round of gunfire.