Man sentenced to time served in connection to Dayton deadly shooting

A man found guilty of lesser charges in a Dayton deadly shooting was sentenced to time served.
In February, a jury found 33-year-old Dayveon Johnson guilty of tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. They found him not guilty of murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises charges.
On Wednesday, Johnson was sentenced to time served. He was arrested more than three years ago, on Feb. 9, 2020, according to court records.
As Thursday morning, Johnson was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website.
We have reached out to Johnson’s defense attorney for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.
The charges stemmed from the deadly shooting of 40-year-old Corleone Lewis.
On Feb. 9, 2020, Johnson was reportedly involved in an altercation the front porch of a South Broadway Street home. When the fight turned physical, Lewis attempted to break up the fight.
Johnson then pulled out a gun and fired two rounds near Lewis and two other people, according to court records.
Lewis was shot, as well as a second person who was hit in the ankle. Police later discovered Johnson was also shot in the arm during a second round of gunfire.
