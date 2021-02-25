Grand jury finds Dayton officers acted lawfully in Wayne Avenue shooting

Keirns then ran down Wayne Avenue and fired several shots, including at other motorists.

“When Dayton police officers arrived, they confronted Keirns, who pointed the firearm directly at one of the officers,” the release stated. “Keirns ignored the officer’s commands to drop the weapon. Instead, he continued pointing the gun at the officer and even adjusted his aim.”

The officers shot Keirns, then gave medical aid until medics arrived and took him to Miami Valley Hospital.

“This person posed a lethal threat,” Biehl said during a media briefing following the shooting.

Keirns initially was in critical condition after Biehl said he was shot at least three times. Within a month he was recovered enough to be booked Oct. 14 into the Montgomery County Jail.

Keirns was indicted Oct. 1 on multiple felony charges, including two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with a three-year firearm specification; one count of grand theft and two counts of having weapons under disability for prior a drug conviction and offense of violence, according to his indictment.

The case against him is pending.