dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man shot in ‘confrontation’ in Xenia

Crime & Law
By
41 minutes ago

A man is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Xenia Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Xenia Police Division, the incident was initially reported at 4:46 p.m. as an accidental shooting at a house in the 400 block of East Church Street.

On arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, and Xenia Fire Division medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital.

ExploreConvicted Xenia drug dealer faces 40-plus years in prison

On investigation, police said that they were initially told the shooting was due to a drive-by, but after speaking to multiple witnesses, they found the shooting happened during a “physical confrontation” inside the house.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call police at 937-376-7206, leave a voicemail at the police tip line at 937-347-1623 or email lead investigator Detective Dough Sparks at dsparks@ci.xenia.oh.us.

In Other News
1
Convicted Xenia drug dealer faces 40-plus years in prison
2
Lyft blamed in death of Beavercreek man killed during robbery
3
UPDATE: Sheriff releases image; Man tries to entice girl, 13, in...
4
Man charged with Clark County grad’s murder extradited from Kentucky
5
Carlisle man who pulled knife on Middletown delivery driver declared...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top