Man shot in ‘confrontation’ in Xenia

A man is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Xenia Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Xenia Police Division, the incident was initially reported at 4:46 p.m. as an accidental shooting at a house in the 400 block of East Church Street.
On arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, and Xenia Fire Division medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital.
On investigation, police said that they were initially told the shooting was due to a drive-by, but after speaking to multiple witnesses, they found the shooting happened during a “physical confrontation” inside the house.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call police at 937-376-7206, leave a voicemail at the police tip line at 937-347-1623 or email lead investigator Detective Dough Sparks at dsparks@ci.xenia.oh.us.
