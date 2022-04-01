dayton-daily-news logo
Man shot in leg in Trotwood, taken to hospital

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Trotwood this evening.

The shooting was reported in the 4900 block of Biddison Avenue at 7:33 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Medics took a man who had been shot in the leg to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

