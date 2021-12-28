Hamburger icon
Man shot in the leg during reported robbery in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker
32 minutes ago

A man was reportedly shot during a robbery in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive at 2:55 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It’s not clear if the man who was shot was the robbery victim or suspect. Additional information about his condition was not available.

Initial reports indicated that no one was in custody in connection to the robbery or shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.

