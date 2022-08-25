Man injured in shooting at Troy park, police ask public for help

The police department Thursday afternoon released a video submitted by a witness to the shooting, asking anyone who can identify those shown to contact police or the county Communication Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to also contact Troy police at 937-339-7525. Information also can be submitted to https://www.troyohio.gov/formcenter, emailed to PDgeneralstaffmail@troyohio.gov or calling the Communication Center at its non-emergency number, 937-440-9911