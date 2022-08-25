BreakingNews
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man injured in shooting at Troy park, police ask public for help

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

Troy police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a shooting Wednesday evening at Troy Community Park in which a 29- year-old man received what officers called non-life threating injuries.

The police department Thursday afternoon released a video submitted by a witness to the shooting, asking anyone who can identify those shown to contact police or the county Communication Center.

ExploreHow local school districts are spending $818M in COVID relief funds

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to also contact Troy police at 937-339-7525. Information also can be submitted to https://www.troyohio.gov/formcenter, emailed to PDgeneralstaffmail@troyohio.gov or calling the Communication Center at its non-emergency number, 937-440-9911

The Communication Center received a report of shots fired at the park on Adams Street around 7:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded and began checking the area. They also received a report minutes later of a man dropped off at Kettering Health Troy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by helicopter to Kettering Medical Center, police Chief Shawn McKinney said in a statement.

The following vehicles were seen in the area or leaving the area immediately following the shooting, police said:

  • Blue Dodge Charger with LED headlights
  • Gray Chrysler 200
  • Black Chrysler 300 with black rims
  • Silver Toyota Tacoma with after-market rims.

In Other News
1
Butler Twp. shooting suspect bought guns in Kentucky, kept them in...
2
2 arrested in Florida in connection to death of missing Darke County...
3
Miami Twp. man faces vehicular homicide charges in 2021 pedestrian...
4
Dayton man accused of beating woman with gun, kidnapping her
5
Hearing set for seal request in Brooke Skylar Richardson case

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top