BreakingNews
Bengals at Browns: 5 things to know about tonight’s Battle of Ohio
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man taken to hospital following shooting in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By
34 minutes ago

A man was transported to the hospital after he was reportedly shot in Trotwood early Halloween morning.

The shooting was reported around 12:13 a.m. in the 700 block of Hallworth Place, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ExploreOhio supreme court election may produce seismic shift

The man was shot in the chest area by an unknown suspect, according to dispatch. Additional information on the man’s injuries were not available.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot. It is not clear if they are in custody at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News
1
Crash on I-75 South in Miami Twp. sends 3 to hospital
2
Check your storage units; 2 arrested in break-ins, more expected
3
Piqua man sentenced for scarring 9-year-old daughter’s face with heated...
4
Dayton man accused of shooting woman in ear in Vandalia indicted
5
Englewood man indicted in sexual assault case

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top