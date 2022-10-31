Man taken to hospital following shooting in Trotwood

A man was transported to the hospital after he was reportedly shot in Trotwood early Halloween morning.
The shooting was reported around 12:13 a.m. in the 700 block of Hallworth Place, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The man was shot in the chest area by an unknown suspect, according to dispatch. Additional information on the man’s injuries were not available.
The suspect reportedly fled on foot. It is not clear if they are in custody at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
