Man wanted by U.S. Marshals in 2023 Dayton shooting arrested

A man who was wanted by U.S. Marshals and parole authorities connected to a 2023 shooting has been booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Dawone Andrew Hodge, 32, is being held on $250,000 bond after being arrested at a house in Huber Heights, according to Dayton Municipal Court and Montgomery County Jail records.

Dawone Andrew Hodge. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 27.

Hodge was charged in August 2023 with two counts of felonious assault and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, court records said.

His ex-girlfriend told police that she was at his South Williams Street residence when he got angry with her, according to an affidavit.

“She said he produced a silver handgun and shot her in the leg and foot,” the affidavit said.

He then reportedly took her SUV and fled before police responded.

She was taken to the hospital and needed surgery due to the gunshot wound, the affidavit said. Her SUV was later recovered.

Hodge was on parole at the time of the shooting after service a two-year prison term in Mansfield Correctional Institution for drug-related offenses following a conviction in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was released from prison in January 2023, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.

