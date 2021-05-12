Man wanted on drug charges involved in hourslong standoff at Middletown residence

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with deputies there to arrest him on drug charges at a Middletown residence.
Lane Phelps, 23, was hiding in the attic of an Audubon Drive apartment building and refused to come out for about six hours before he was forced out when a chemical irritant was shot into the residence, according Warren County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Brian Tinch.
The residence is in the Warren County portion of the city of Middletown, and Middletown Division of Fire units were called to stand by.
“Anytime we serve a felony warrant and going up into a space where it would be very difficult to get somebody out of we call the tactical unit,” Tinch said. “When we suspected the individual was in the attic, the tactical unit responded and stuck a pole camera up there to look around.”
They were able to confirm Phelps was in the attic.
The major said they tried to talk with Phelps for several hours by cellphone “and obviously he knew of our presence. But he basically barricaded himself into the attic to avoid capture.”
Lane was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m. He is facing felony drug charges.