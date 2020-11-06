Man who robbed 85-year-old has murder convictions, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said Farra and Boomershine then forced the man onto the floorboard of the backseat of his car where he was driven to his bank and was forced to give up his pin number at the ATM.

After this, prosecutors said the man attempted to wrestle the gun away from Farra, and Farra badly injured the man’s arms to the point that his arms were raw.

“A short while later, the vehicle stopped again, and defendant forced (the man) into the trunk of his car. (The man) testified that the vehicle stopped again later that morning. He heard a door open and a door close. (The man) waited long enough that he felt his attackers had gone, then pulled the trunk release button,” the sentencing memorandum says.

Prosecutors said Farra left the man for dead at a Rumpke Recycling Center.

A trial against Boomershine is set to begin this month.

The state finished its sentencing memorandum by saying that Farra shows a disregard for people and is a “dangerous, demented individual."

“In many ways, it seems like defendant sees his victims as a way to a paycheck, or as a way to get drugs, not as human beings," the sentencing memorandum says. "In the prior murder convictions, defendant’s actions were shockingly similar to that of the facts in the case. In all three cases, defendant sought out a victim who lived alone, he sought out victims that were older or could not defend themselves, he brutalized the victims, stole their property and in all three cases, he left his victims for dead.”

In a defense memorandum, attorney Carl Goraleski asked the court to sentence Farra to 15-20 years in prison and to give the man a chance to rejoin society and become a productive, law-abiding citizen.

“This court has only sketchy information about who Billy Farra is,” the defense memorandum says. “True enough, a person can be known through their actions, and the actions that Billy was convicted of suggests his rehabilitation is a tall order. Moreover, the records supplied to the court of his involvement in violent acts as a juvenile 20 years ago add to that argument. However, counsel urges this court to consider what the records show. Billy Farra is a product of the criminal justice system. With no stable home life, being raised by individuals who apparently saw lawlessness as a way of life, is it any wonder he’s made the choices he has?”