Man who shot his child’s mother 5 times in head in Dayton sentenced to 18 years to life

Blanton was convicted earlier this month after a jury trial. His defense asked the jury to find him not guilty, saying that his client suffered from PTSD and other mental disorders that caused him to blackout in the moments he pulled the trigger.

The defense told the jury that Blanton has intermittent explosive disorder and, while in the military, Blanton developed training to react to certain types of threats. He said that Blanton was struck during the argument and his instincts kicked in.

Prosecutors countered that argument by calling Blanton’s actions “despicable” and saying that Blanton was looking for excuses to avoid punishment. They said that Blanton shot Connally even after she fell to the ground.

Blanton was sentenced to prison by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman.