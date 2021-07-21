Man who shot his child’s mother 5 times in head in Dayton sentenced to 18 years to life

A Dayton man convicted of shooting and killing his child’s mother in front of their 4-year-old son was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison.
Gregory E. Blanton, 34, was found guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of murder, felonious assault and endangering children.
He was accused of shooting 32-year-old Krysten Connally on May 9, 2020, in the driveway of a home in the 3200 block of Hillpoint Lane in Dayton. Prosecutors said that Blanton shot her five times in the head after an argument.
“Ms. Connally suffered catastrophic injuries from the five gunshots that entered her head,” Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor John Amos said in a sentencing memorandum filed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. “She never stood a chance from the ambush execution from the defendant. Mr. Blanton would later turn himself into the police that day. The gun he used to execute Ms. Connally has never been found. His car that he drove has likewise never been located by the police.”
Connally was with their 4-year-old son at the time, and the child witnessed the shooting, prosecutors said.
Blanton was convicted earlier this month after a jury trial. His defense asked the jury to find him not guilty, saying that his client suffered from PTSD and other mental disorders that caused him to blackout in the moments he pulled the trigger.
The defense told the jury that Blanton has intermittent explosive disorder and, while in the military, Blanton developed training to react to certain types of threats. He said that Blanton was struck during the argument and his instincts kicked in.
Prosecutors countered that argument by calling Blanton’s actions “despicable” and saying that Blanton was looking for excuses to avoid punishment. They said that Blanton shot Connally even after she fell to the ground.
Blanton was sentenced to prison by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman.