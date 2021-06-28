‘Nothing but rage’: Trial starts in case accusing man of killing woman in front of child

Gregory Blanton, 34, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with murder, felonious assault and endangering children. He’s pleaded not guilty and his defense team deferred their opening statements until after the state finished presenting their case.

Blanton is accused of shooting 32-year-old Krysten Connally on May 9, 2020, in the driveway of a home in the 3200 block of Hillpoint Lane in Dayton.