Man, woman accused of assaulting, kidnapping 12-year-old, pouring bleach on his face

At time of writing, Jarmon is in the Montgomery County Jail, and a warrant has been issued for Pleasure’s arrest. Jamon is scheduled to be arraigned March 6, while Pleasure is scheduled to be arraigned March 18.

Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 800 block of W. Hillcrest Ave. at 1:37 p.m. Feb. 22 for a kidnapping report, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The boy’s father told police that Jarmon and Pleasure had taken the boy by force, hitting him multiple times before forcing him out the front door and into a vehicle known to be drive by Jarmon, the affidavit said.

The pair took the boy to a house in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue that matches Pleasure’s address in court documents.

At the house, they attacked the child further and poured liquid bleach on his face, the affidavit said.

The 12-year-old sustained injuries to his face and eyes, investigators said.

After the assault on Lexington Avenue, someone called emergency services to say that the boy was at the residence and needed help. Police and emergency crews responded and found the boy, taking him to Dayton Children’s Hospital.