Man, woman found dead in Dayton home ID’d

A man was arrested on preliminary murder charges, but formal charges have not been filed as of late Wednesday morning.

Dayton police responded to Wayne Avenue near Belmont High School around 6:10 a.m. after a representative from the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority said one of their bus drivers saw a bloody man walking around in a T-shirt and no shoes, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The driver reportedly tried to direct him to the police station nearby.

Police arrived and found a man covered in blood. His comments prompted officers to respond to a house in the 1400 block of Holly Avenue, Dayton police Sgt. Rich Taylor said,

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“Once at that location they located two subjects inside that were deceased — an adult male and an adult female,” he said.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit was then called to respond.

The man was interviewed by investigators and taken into custody. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident, Taylor said.

He declined to release any additional information about the deaths. It is not clear if the suspect knew the Bells or what led up to their deaths.