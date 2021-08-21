Man, woman indicted in Riverside home invasion

The resident said he was cleaning his bedroom when he heard a loud crash at his back door and saw Hale and Quake break into his house. The pair “began punching him, knocking him to the ground and continued to kick and hit him until he was able to get up and take off across the street,” according to a Riverside Police Department report.

The victim told police that Hale and Quake have been accusing him of stealing property. While Hale was in jail, the victim said he allowed him to store belongings at his home but he said that Hale has since retrieved all of his possessions from the house, the report stated.