Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mason man gets 25 years in shooting death of Dayton 15-year-old track star

Jackeem Alexander Collins

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

caption arrowCaption
Jackeem Alexander Collins

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 0 minutes ago

A 20-year-old Mason man will spend the next 25 years in prison for the February 2020 shooting death of a 15-year-old Dayton track star.

Jackeem Collins was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty and was convicted Jan. 7 of one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault.

Collins randomly fired a handgun six times into a group of teenagers on Feb. 16, 2020, who gathered at the coroner of Catalpa Drive and Sunnyview Avenue. The shots killed Qua’Lek Shelton, an award winning hurdler and student at Paul Laurence Dunbar Early College High School, and wounded a 16-year-old boy, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

caption arrowCaption
Qua’Lek Shelton, center, who died this week after being shot on Catalpa Drive on Sunday, was a national champion runner. He is pictured here with his relay teammates, at left, Mason Louis and a right, Daishuan Gossett. CONTRIBUTED

Qua’Lek Shelton, center, who died this week after being shot on Catalpa Drive on Sunday, was a national champion runner. He is pictured here with his relay teammates, at left, Mason Louis and a right, Daishuan Gossett. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Qua’Lek Shelton, center, who died this week after being shot on Catalpa Drive on Sunday, was a national champion runner. He is pictured here with his relay teammates, at left, Mason Louis and a right, Daishuan Gossett. CONTRIBUTED

“He was small in stature but huge in confidence and determination,” Dunbar assistant track coach Alferd Powell told the Dayton Daily News following Shelton’s death.

He was an AAU national track champion and also played on Dunbar’s freshman football team as a wide receiver and cornerback.

“He had a gift and he knew he had a gift, and he talked in grandiose terms,” Powell said. “He would tell you he would run in the Olympics. He would tell you that he would run a certain time, and he was always correct. It was just exciting that we would be working with this young man, and this is lost and it’s devastating.”

Collins was in a vehicle when he fired the shots that struck the two teens, prosecutors said.

Shelton died of his injuries two days later.

Dayton police investigators determined Collins was the shooter.

The involuntary manslaughter count included a five-year firearm specification for shooting from a motor vehicle, and the felonious assault counts included three-year firearm specifications.

In addition to his 25-year sentence Collins was ordered to pay restitution and funeral expenses, the prosecutor’s office said.

In Other News
1
Woman indicted, accused of intentionally driving car into a crowd in...
2
Police: Teens lure, fatally shoot Lyft driver during robbery in Dayton
3
After SWAT standoff, teens arrested in fatal shooting of Lyft driver
4
Madison Twp. man admits to starting fatal fire, faces up to 18 years in
5
Germantown man accused of giving juvenile drugs, sexually assaulting...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top