Medical facility employee accused of sexually assaulting teen patient

In an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, investigators said the Dayton Police Department responded Sept. 22 to a lockdown residential facility at 1 Elizabeth Place in Dayton for a report of a sexual assault.

A lockdown residential facility is a medical facility where patient movement is restricted.

A staff member reported walking in on a co-worker, identified as Johnson, the previous night while he was pressed up inappropriately against the patient, a 17-year-old girl, while she was only dressed in a shirt and underwear, according to the affidavit.

The girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed. The teen told police that a few days earlier on Sept. 18 that Johnson had sexually assaulted her and that on Sept. 21 he was trying to do the same thing, the affidavit stated.

Investigators said that Johnson reportedly admitted to the assault.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is held on $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to court records.