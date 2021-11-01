Menacing case against local jeweler dismissed with prejudice

The 911 caller said Stafford came out onto the golf course claiming golfers were on his property. The caller stated he and others were on the fairway.

Stafford’s attorney, Jeremy Tomb, said previously that Stafford was on his own property and that the golfers were being aggressive towards him. He said the golfers were chasing each other in carts they were driving off the path and on a grassy area where signs indicate carts are not permitted. The Greene County Auditor’s website shows that Stafford’s property line extends through the course to the path.

“I am confused why we are charged to begin with,” Tomb said.

In a statement to police, obtained through Tomb, Stafford said he was taking his dog out for a walk in the backyard when he saw a group of men “driving crazily.” He said he yelled to one of them that golf carts were not allowed there and he was cursed at.

Stafford in the statement said one of the golfers charged him with a golf club in hand. Stafford said he drew his weapon once the man was on his property and within 6 feet of him.

Stafford in the report said the man stopped when the weapon came out and he then put it away once he thought it was safe.

“I never took the safety off of my gun,” the statement read.

Court records show that Stafford had been assessed $611 in court fees but he no longer owes them now that the case has been dismissed.