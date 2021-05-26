John Stafford cited with aggravated menacing for allegedly threatening golfers with gun

The 911 caller said Stafford came out onto the golf course claiming everyone was on his property. The caller stated he and others were on the fairway and not on his personal property.

Someone in the background of the 911 call can be heard yelling at Stafford and a dog can be heard barking.

A neighbor who was in his backyard also called 911 about the incident saying Stafford was verbally attacking golfers during the charity event and waving a gun. The Denver Smith Memorial Golf Outing was held by the Dayton Homebuilders Association on Monday at the golf course.

Sugarcreek Twp. police completed their report on Monday, but the narrative and witness statements were not released because they are considered part of an open case.

Stafford was brought to the police station but not booked into jail.