John Stafford cited with aggravated menacing for allegedly threatening golfers with gun

Sugarcreek Twp. police are citing a resident with aggravated menacing for allegedly threatening golfers with a gun behind his Sugarcreek Twp. home on Monday, Sugarcreek Twp. police said.
John Stafford, 63, the owner of Stafford Jewelers, was taken into custody by Sugarcreek Twp. police at his home on Indian Wells Trail, which sits along the fifth hole at Sugar Valley Golf Club, according to police and Greene County property records.
Sugarcreek Twp. Chief of Police Mike Brown said his officers will forward their investigation to the Greene County prosecutor within the next few days. According to the citation from the Sugarcreek Twp. police, Stafford is requested to be in Xenia Municipal Court on June 7.
Police were dispatched to Stafford’s home around 4:30 p.m. Monday after several 911 calls were made about the incident.
“A guy pulled a gun on us,” the 911 caller said in a call obtained by the Dayton Daily News through the Greene County dispatch center. “He came across the course with his dog, threatened us … We’re playing golf and he pulled a pistol on us. He’s threatening everybody.”
The 911 caller said Stafford came out onto the golf course claiming everyone was on his property. The caller stated he and others were on the fairway and not on his personal property.
Someone in the background of the 911 call can be heard yelling at Stafford and a dog can be heard barking.
A neighbor who was in his backyard also called 911 about the incident saying Stafford was verbally attacking golfers during the charity event and waving a gun. The Denver Smith Memorial Golf Outing was held by the Dayton Homebuilders Association on Monday at the golf course.
Sugarcreek Twp. police completed their report on Monday, but the narrative and witness statements were not released because they are considered part of an open case.
Stafford was brought to the police station but not booked into jail.