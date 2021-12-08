Mercedes driver in pursuit who crashed into sheriff’s vehicle indicted

“The Dayton Police Department threw out StopSticks and then deflated the rest of the tires in an attempt to bring her to a safe stop,” Root said.

Lee still did not pull over and was driving on all four rims when she lost control at the intersection with Longworth Street, he said.

She crashed into a 2018 Ford Taurus, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle. The impact forced the cruiser to strike a crosswalk curb and crosswalk signal post, the crash report stated.

The crosswalk signal post was knocked down, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by a 37-year-old Bellbrook man while the pickup was stopped in the right turn lane from Longworth Street, according to the report.

Lee was suspected to be driving impaired and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated.

The 55-year-old man driving the sheriff’s vehicle drove himself to Miami Valley Hospital South for evaluation, and the pickup driver was not hurt.

It is not clear whether Lee will face additional charges or citations in Dayton.