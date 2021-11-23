NEW DETAILS: Mercedes driver fleeing police crashes into sheriff’s vehicle

A woman who fled police in Miami Twp. Thursday afternoon crashed into a Mercedes into a Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle while driving on all four of the car’s rims.
Kiera T. Lee, 27, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was identified as the driver of the black 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class registered to a Miami Twp. man, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Lee “was fleeing from law enforcement” when she crashed at the intersection of West Washington and Longworth streets in Dayton, the report stated.
Miami Twp. police around 3:30 p.m. Thursday tried to stop Lee, who was driving a car considered disabled because it only had the rim on one of its wheels. She drove north on Interstate 75 before taking the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard exit and then turned onto Washington Street, Sgt. Dallas Root of the highway patrol’s Dayton Post said last week.
“The Dayton Police Department threw out StopSticks and then deflated the rest of the tires in an attempt to bring her to a safe stop,” Root said.
Lee still did not pull over and was driving on all four rims when she lost control at the intersection with Longworth Street, he said.
She crashed into a 2018 Ford Taurus, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle. The impact forced the cruiser to strike a crosswalk curb and a crosswalk signal post, the crash report stated.
The crosswalk signal post was knocked down, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by a 37-year-old Bellbrook man as the pickup truck was stopped in the right turn lane from Longworth Street, according to the report.
Lee was suspected to be driving impaired and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be checked for injuries, the report stated.
The 55-year-old man driving the sheriff’s vehicle drove himself to Miami Valley Hospital South for evaluation, and the pickup driver was not hurt.
Lee is not in custody. No charges have been filed so far in Miamisburg or Dayton municipal courts.
