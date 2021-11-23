NEW DETAILS: Mercedes driver fleeing police crashes into sheriff’s vehicle

Lee still did not pull over and was driving on all four rims when she lost control at the intersection with Longworth Street, he said.

She crashed into a 2018 Ford Taurus, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle. The impact forced the cruiser to strike a crosswalk curb and a crosswalk signal post, the crash report stated.

The crosswalk signal post was knocked down, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by a 37-year-old Bellbrook man as the pickup truck was stopped in the right turn lane from Longworth Street, according to the report.

Lee was suspected to be driving impaired and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be checked for injuries, the report stated.

The 55-year-old man driving the sheriff’s vehicle drove himself to Miami Valley Hospital South for evaluation, and the pickup driver was not hurt.

Lee is not in custody. No charges have been filed so far in Miamisburg or Dayton municipal courts.