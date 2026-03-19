Miamisburg accused of taking pornographic photos of girl, uploading to social media

Middleton is scheduled to be arraigned April 2, according to a grand jury report.

Police began investigating Middleton after they received a referral from the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force saying that Middleton had child pornography on his Snapchat account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators served a search warrant on Middleton’s electronic devices and found images he took of a non-verbal 13-year-old girl with cerebral palsy that he knows.

At the time of writing, Middleton was not in the Montgomery County Jail, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.