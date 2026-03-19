Miamisburg accused of taking pornographic photos of girl, uploading to social media

ajc.com

Crime & Law
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46 minutes ago
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A Miamisburg man has been accused of and charged with uploading child pornography to social media, including photos of a girl he knows.

Seth Christopher Ryan Middleton, 19, was indicted Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, seven counts of tampering with evidence and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Middleton is scheduled to be arraigned April 2, according to a grand jury report.

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Police began investigating Middleton after they received a referral from the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force saying that Middleton had child pornography on his Snapchat account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators served a search warrant on Middleton’s electronic devices and found images he took of a non-verbal 13-year-old girl with cerebral palsy that he knows.

At the time of writing, Middleton was not in the Montgomery County Jail, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

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Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.