Miamisburg accused of taking pornographic photos of girl, uploading to social media

A Miamisburg man has been accused of and charged with uploading child pornography to social media, including photos of a girl he knows.
Seth Christopher Ryan Middleton, 19, was indicted Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, seven counts of tampering with evidence and one count of gross sexual imposition.
Middleton is scheduled to be arraigned April 2, according to a grand jury report.
Police began investigating Middleton after they received a referral from the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force saying that Middleton had child pornography on his Snapchat account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Investigators served a search warrant on Middleton’s electronic devices and found images he took of a non-verbal 13-year-old girl with cerebral palsy that he knows.
At the time of writing, Middleton was not in the Montgomery County Jail, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
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