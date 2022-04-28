Miamisburg man indicted for theft of more than $150K in Ponzi scheme

Robert T. Nicholas, 48, of Miamisburg was issued a summons to appear for his May 12 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment for two counts each of aggravated theft and theft from an elderly or disabled adult, and one count each of grand theft and theft.

The thefts happened from March 4, 2015, through May 16, 2019, according to his indictment.