Miamisburg man indicted in deadly shooting

When officers arrived, they found Judd shot two times and lying in a pool of blood, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police discovered surveillance footage from nearby homes that showed a suspect later identified as Smith, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court.

When officers made contact with Smith he reportedly gave police permission to search his bookbag. Officers found police found a bag of suspected marijuana, an Xbox game system, a smoking device and cash, according to court records.

“There was also evidence of suspected blood inside the bookbag and on some of the contents. Tony also had a cut on one of his fingers,” the document stated.

Judd’s girlfriend reportedly said the items matched property taken from the home.

Smith is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.