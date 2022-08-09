BreakingNews
Miamisburg man killed in hit-and-run crash in Middletown; 1 in custody
A Miamisburg man died following a hit-and-run crash in Middletown Monday evening.

Around 9 p.m. 62-year-old Donald Williams, of Miamisburg, was going south on Roosevelt Avenue on a motorized bicycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 24-year-old Middletown man was in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling north on Roosevelt Avenue.

When the PT Cruiser went to turn left onto Johns Road, the vehicle hit Williams, according to troopers.

Middletown Fire and EMS transported Williams to Atrium Medical Center, where he died, according to OSHP.

The driver of the PT Cruiser reportedly fled the scene of the crash, but was later arrested by Middletown police without incident. He is facing aggravated vehicle homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension charges, according to OSHP. But it is not clear if formal charges have been filed yet.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. Investigators from OSHP Office of Criminal Investigations and Middletown police and fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

