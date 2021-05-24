Miamisburg sex offender who solicited more than 170 youths online sentenced

Steven Shawn Smith was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty Jan. 27, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel of the Southern District of Ohio.

Smith created nine online dating profiles with the names “Sammy” and “Shaw.” From April 2020 through October 2020, he communicated with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor and requested nude images multiple times. He also sent explicit photos of himself, according to court documents.