Miamisburg man pleads guilty to coercing minors online

Steven Shawn Smith, 48, pleaded guilty to attempting to coerce a minor while registered as a sex offender. Officials involved with the case recommend a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Smith reportedly created nine online dating profiles with the names “Sammy” and “Shaw.” From April 2020 through October 2020, Smith communicated with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor, the release said. Smith requested nude images from the undercover agent on multiple occasions. He also sent explicit photos to the agent.