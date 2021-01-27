Miamisburg man pleads guilty to coercing minors online

A Miamisburg man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to attempting to coerce a minor while registered as a sex offender. He has reportedly solicited more than 170 minors online, a release from the Ohio Department of Justice reported.
Steven Shawn Smith, 48, pleaded guilty to attempting to coerce a minor while registered as a sex offender. Officials involved with the case recommend a sentence of 25 years in prison.
Smith reportedly created nine online dating profiles with the names “Sammy” and “Shaw.” From April 2020 through October 2020, Smith communicated with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor, the release said. Smith requested nude images from the undercover agent on multiple occasions. He also sent explicit photos to the agent.
In one instance, when the undercover agent refused to send explicit photos, Smith told the agent that sending explicit photos would bring them closer together, the release said.
Court documents show that Smith discussed meeting with the undercover agent to engage in sexually explicit conduct and sent the officer $75 via Cash App so that the purported minor could buy a one-way bus ticket to Ohio.
Smith reportedly messaged more than 170 other online users who identified themselves as minors. He received sexually explicit images from at least 21 of the purported minors and sent nude images of himself to at least 70 users, the release said.
David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the plea entered into today before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Newman. Assistant Deputy Criminal Chief Laura I. Clemmens and Assistant United States Attorney Rob Painter are representing the United States in this case.