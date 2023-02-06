Middletown fatal shooting victim tells dispatchers ‘I don’t want to die’

In the seven minute call at 3:27 a.m., the male gives and address in the 700 block of 15th Avenue in Middletown, then says, “please come help me, I don’t want to die.”

Then the seven-minute call goes silent, with only sounds of the man in distress and the dispatcher trying to get him to talk until an officer arrives and shouts a name. The dispatcher is told there are two victims with gunshot wounds.