Middletown man arrested in Virginia with teen girl indicted on multiple sex crimes

Crime & Law
By and
35 minutes ago
X

A Middletown man indicted Wednesday was arrested in March by Butler County detectives who found him with a 15-year-old girl in Virginia, according to authorities.

Isauro Garcia Cruz, 44, is in the Butler County Jail awaiting his arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of rape, eight counts of sexual battery, six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition, plus a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, Sheriff Richard Jones announced Wednesday.

Credit: Butler County Jail

Credit: Butler County Jail

The charges against him involve two teens, the sheriff said.

Following a weeklong investigation, Garcia Cruz was taken into custody March 4 in Bedford, Va., with the assistance of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynchburg office of the FBI on warrants in connection to an alleged relationship involving a teen girl from Honduras.

The teen was placed in a sponsor’s home in Middletown by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the sheriff’s office. Her sponsor was Garcia Cruz’s girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said previously.

Jones said neither Garcia Cruz nor his girlfriend were in the country legally.

In Other News
1
Dayton man accused of setting kitten on fire indicted
2
Gunshot victim goes to Dayton fire station for help
3
2 charged after crash leads to fight in Miami Twp.
4
Miami County man sentenced in internet child sexual abuse materials...
5
1 reportedly shot early Wednesday morning in Dayton

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top