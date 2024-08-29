Middletown man indicted in shooting death of a woman found in trash can

Hart was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated murder with a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification, kidnapping, murder and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Slone, 35, who had been reported missing in June, was identified by the the Butler County Coroner’s office through DNA testing two days after Hart’s arrest.

Bond for Hart was set at $1 million in Middletown Municipal Court and he remains behind bars. The case has been assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. Arraignment on the indictment has not yet been set.

Butler County prosecutor Mike Gmoser said last week from the evidence he viewed there appears to be two bullet holes in the skull, one with a bullet in it.

Gmoser told the Journal-News they believe Hart moved Slone while she was still alive.

Middletown police are still investigating to determine if a second suspect was involved.

The decomposed remains were found July 1 in the 1000 block of Centennial Street near Yankee Road.

On July 11, Hart was walking in the same area and was arrested by Middletown police for having weapons under disability when two guns were found in his backpack, according to police and court records.