Middletown man who ran from police after crash charged with felonies

The Trailblazer overturned on its side and struck a traffic light support pole. McPherson got out and ran away but was caught a short time later. Middletown police said he was found hiding in a creek bed behind 4407 Roosevelt Blvd.

McPherson was charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply with a police officer, both felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He also was found to have an active warrant through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Atrium Medical Center. He was treated and released and placed under arrest.

McPherson’s cash or surety bond was set at $45,000 during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon before Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron. His preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Dec. 29.

The driver of the 1996 Dodge Caravan, Chastity Sutton of Middletown, suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was taken to Atrium Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was listed in critical condition Wednesday night, according to hospital records.

The driver of the Mustang, Luke Garrett of Middletown, and the driver of the 2019 Caravan, William Planzer of Fairfield, suffered minor injuries. They were not taken to the hospital, according to the state patrol.